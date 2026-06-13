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Jalen Brunson sends cold message ahead of Game 5

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Jalen Brunson talks with the media
May 18, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) participates in a press conference after game one of the 2022 western conference finals against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Brunson is not letting the New York Knicks’ 3-1 lead alter his approach to Game 5.

The Knicks star spoke to the media on Friday ahead of the Knicks’ first chance to close out the NBA Finals inside the San Antonio Spurs’ building at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

A reporter asked him about what the moment felt like in his head. Brunson, with a hood over his head, maintained an emotionless gaze as he responded.

Reporter: “Jalen, I’m sure you’ve thought of this moment for a long time. But does it feel different? Does it feel like you guys are one step away from a championship, or even different from the other games in the finals?

Brunson: “0-0.”

The Knicks have three cracks at winning the championship, but Brunson sounded like a man ready to finish off his opponents in Game 5.

While New York holds a commanding lead in the NBA Finals, all four of the series’ first four games went down to the wire. Erase Victor Wembanyama’s errant pass in Game 2 and De’Aaron Fox’s boneheaded decision to challenge OG Anunoby late in Game 4, and San Antonio could have easily been the ones up 3-1.

Brunson clearly understands that’s the case. The moment the Knicks get complacent, the Spurs could inch their way back towards making this a series again.

Game 5 tips off on Saturday night.

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