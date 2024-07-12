Jalen Brunson gives Knicks huge assist with his contract extension

Jalen Brunson is hooking up the New York Knicks while also receiving some major financial security.

Brunson has agreed to sign a four-year, $156.5 million contract extension with the Knicks. That’s a ton of money no matter how you slice it, but the notable part of his extension is how much money Brunson appears to be leaving on the table.

Had he gambled and waited until next year, Brunson would have been eligible to sign a 5-year, $269 million contract. Yes, by signing now, Brunson is sacrificing potentially earning $113 million more.

Here’s how it looks pic.twitter.com/AKsU33fmby — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 12, 2024

Brunson signing this deal will allow the Knicks more financial flexibility as they look to compete in the East. The team signed OG Anunoby to a five-year, $212.5 million deal and traded for Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges this offseason to help strengthen the team.

The Knicks went 50-32 last season and had their best season in over a decade. They have also reached the second round of the playoffs two years in a row, which is their best playoff run in consecutive seasons since 1999-2000.

Not all is being sacrificed by Brunson. He still will be making $156.5 million over the next four seasons. Plus, he will be eligible to sign a 4-year, $323 million extension in the 2027 offseason.

For now, his choice will give the Knicks around an extra $12 million in cap space over each of the next three seasons.