Knicks agree to blockbuster trade with rival Nets

June 25, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
The IST court of the New York Knicks

Nov 24, 2023; New York, New York, USA; General view of the in-season tournament court logo during warmups before a game between the New York Knicks and the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks on Tuesday got the last piece of the Villanova puzzle they’ve been trying to complete over the last few years.

The Knicks agreed in principle to trade for Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges in exchange for Bojan Bogdanovic and a huge package of draft picks, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The package reportedly includes four unprotected first-round picks, one protected first via the Milwaukee Bucks, one unprotected pick swap, and one second-round pick.

The Knicks’ three best players during their latest postseason run — Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and Donte DiVincenzo — all played for the Villanova Wildcats in the mid-2010s.

Brunson, Hart, DiVincenzo, and Bridges were all a part of the 2015-16 squad that won the national title. The group won again sans Hart two seasons later.

Bridges, who played for a Nets team that was just a subway ride away, had been linked to the Knicks’ Villanova movement throughout the past year. When the Knicks signed DiVincenzo last offseason, Hart had already begun recruiting Bridges to come over as well.

The Knicks clearly had to overpay their crosstown rivals to acquire Bridges, who was the Nets’ best player over the last season and a half. It took a year to make it happen, but the Knicks now have the same core as Villanova’s basketball team from 2015 to 2018.

The Knicks might want to check in on what NCAA tournament legend Kris Jenkins is up to these days.

