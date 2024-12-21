Jalen Brunson getting snubbed by former Knicks teammate goes viral

Jalen Brunson had a look of disbelief Thursday after realizing he had been snubbed by his former New York Knicks teammate Julius Randle.

The Knicks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in a 133-107 contest at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn. It was the first time the two teams faced off since they shook up the NBA with a blockbuster trade in the offseason.

After the game, Randle did not appear ready to forgive and forget just yet. The ex-Knicks star reportedly snubbed Brunson and the rest of his former teammates.

On Friday, a video of Brunson searching for Randle after the final buzzer began making the rounds on social media. In the clip, Brunson was visibly looking toward the Timberwolves’ tunnel. He was seen talking to a Knicks staffer and seemed to mouth the words, “He left?”

Jalen Brunson was looking for Julius Randle after last night’s game…. Randle left the floor without talking to any of his former teammates pic.twitter.com/Mc6Iwaml3X — Kicks (@kicks) December 20, 2024

Randle had a strong performance in the loss against his former squad. The three-time All-Star tallied 24 points on 8/17 shooting to go along with 5 rebounds and 3 assists. Brunson scored 14 points on a 5/14 shooting clip.

Before the season began, Randle sounded optimistic about his trade to the Timberwolves. That apparently did not mean that he’s ready to be on good terms with the Knicks.

Randle and former Knicks fan favorite Donte DiVincenzo were both sent to Minnesota in exchange for Karl-Anthony Towns. DiVincenzo similarly went viral during the preseason when he had a heated exchange with Jalen’s father Rick Brunson.