Knicks land Timberwolves All-Star in blockbuster trade

The New York Knicks and Minnesota Timberwolves have reportedly agreed to a franchise-altering trade involving two All-Stars.

The Knicks have acquired big man Karl-Anthony Towns from the Timberwolves, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski.

In return, the Timberwolves are set to receive a trade package centered around Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, and a first-round pick.

Both teams are said to still be working out the final details of the trade given NBA salary cap restrictions. Neither team is allowed to on any additional salary, which means a third team will likely be involved to get the deal done.

Knicks have acquired Karl-Anthony Towns from Minnesota for Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo and a first-round pick via Detroit, sources tell me and @JonKrawczynski. pic.twitter.com/FafQlY48Y1 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 28, 2024

The reported move comes just months after the Knicks traded away a monster haul to land Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets.

The Knicks had a gaping hole at center after they lost Isaiah Hartenstein to the Oklahoma City Thunder in free agency. Towns could comfortably slot in at the starting center spot and provide a secondary scoring threat alongside Jalen Brunson.

Towns is a four-time All-Star coming off a season wherein he averaged 21.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.0 assists. But Towns has had to play out of position at power forward ever since Minnesota traded for Rudy Gobert two seasons ago.

The move for the Timberwolves appears to be motivated by salary cap relief. Towns is entering the first year of the four-year, $224 million extension he signed in 2022. Randle, a three-time All-Star himself, could potentially replace some of Towns’ production at a fraction of the price.

Randle is slated to make $28.9 million this coming season and has a $31 million player option for the 2025-26 campaign. The Knicks were considering a big change for Randle before the trade was announced.

Losing DiVincenzo must also sting for Knicks fans who were all-in on the team’s new Villanova-led movement. The former Wildcats guard is coming off a career year with the Knicks. DiVincenzo averaged 15.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.7 assists across 81 games.