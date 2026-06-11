Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

, , , ,

De’Aaron Fox made the most catastrophic mental mistake to lose Game 4

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox in transition against Knicks forward OG Anunoby in Game 4 of the NBA Finals

Nine-year NBA veteran De’Aaron Fox made a basic rookie mistake in the closing seconds of Game 4.

The San Antonio Spurs guard chased down a loose ball in the frontcourt with his team ahead 106-105 in the dying seconds of Wednesday’s NBA Finals contest at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, N.Y. With the Spurs in the lead, Fox could have dribbled out the clock and waited for the Knicks to foul him.

Instead, Fox challenged shot-blocker extraordinaire OG Anunoby at the rim. The Knicks swingman swatted Fox’s shot off the backboard, allowing New York to get the rebound and call a timeout.

As every Knicks fan will remember for the rest of their lives, Anunoby tapped in the game-winning putback one possession later.

Several fans slammed Fox for his decision to attack Anunoby in transition rather than pull the ball back out and waste more clock.

The Spurs’ 29-point collapse was obviously caused by far more than just one play. But San Antonio could have easily escaped with the victory had Fox had the proper situational awareness with Game 4 hanging in the balance.

It was the second time in the NBA Finals that the Spurs committed a game-losing mistake in the closing seconds. With a championship on the line, even one time is too many.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App