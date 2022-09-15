 Skip to main content
Jalen Green looks absurdly ripped in new photo

September 15, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Jalen Green smiling

Jul 29, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Jalen Green (G League Ignite) arrives on the red carpet before the 2021 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Green appears to have locked himself in the gym this summer.

A new photo went viral this week showing the Houston Rockets guard Green looking almost cartoonishly ripped. Here is the photo (on the left), which was posted by the Rockets’ official Twitter page.

Check out the more up-close angle.

Rockets host Roosh Williams noted that Green has added five-to-ten pounds of muscle this offseason. Green played last season at a weight of 178 pounds.

Still only 20 years old, Green averaged 17.3 points for Houston as a rookie. He also earned All-Rookie First Team honors for his efforts.

To this point, Green has mostly been a perimeter scorer and driver. But the added muscle mass should allow the former No. 2 overall pick be more of a factor on the interior and on the defensive end. It could also help Green shut up some of his more prominent critics.

