Jalen Green throws shade at Bill Simmons after making All-Rookie First Team

Jalen Green is only 20 years old, but he already tweets like a veteran.

The Houston Rockets guard was officially named this week to the NBA’s All-Rookie First Team for the 2021-22 campaign. Scottie Barnes, Evan Mobley, Cade Cunningham, and Franz Wagner were the others to make the team.

Green celebrated his accomplishment by throwing shade at The Ringer CEO Bill Simmons, who previously dissed Green’s case for All-Rookie First Team on a podcast. During the episode in question, Simmons said “F— Jalen Green” and said that he had voted for Pelicans forward Herbert Jones instead. Those comments from Simmons sparked some controversy.

“shoutout bill simmons my dawg fr [for real],” Green sarcastically tweeted after being announced as an All-Rookie First Team selection.

Simmons later responded to Green’s message by saying, “Congrats! I’m still rooting for you, don’t let the fake news aggregators ruin it for us. I just liked 2022 Herb Jones more for first-team which was the whole point of the joke. Excited to see what you have in store for your 2nd year, good luck.”

Controversy aside, Green enjoyed a fine rookie campaign for Houston. He averaged 17.3 points. 2.9 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game. Though the Rockets were a league-worst 20-62, they should have a bright future ahead with homegrown players like Green, Alperen Sengun, Kenyon Martin Jr, and Josh Christopher.

While Simmons maintains that the segment in which he said, “F— Jalen Green” was a lighthearted one, not everybody agrees. One particular NBA All-Star had previously called out Simmons for his remarks as well.