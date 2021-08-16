Jalen Green takes another swipe at Detroit over draft snub

Jalen Green is getting a bit personal with Detroit Pistons after being snubbed by them in this year’s NBA Draft.

In an interview this week with Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports, the Houston Rockets rookie took another shot at Detroit, saying that he did not want to live there. Green added that there was not much to do when he was in Detroit for the NBA G League bubble last year.

“I wanted to be the No. 1 pick, but as for the location, I didn’t want to be in Detroit,” he said. “I felt a lot more comfortable in Houston. It felt like a real homie environment. With Detroit, it felt like I was just going back to the G League bubble, and I just got out of there. That’s pretty much what it was.

“In the [G League] bubble, I didn’t really have anything to do but just stay in the gym,” Green went on. “I didn’t have any time to get away for myself. The only time I had to get away for myself was in my apartment. That’s what it felt like in Detroit. I wouldn’t be stepping outside in Detroit. There are not many things you can do in Detroit like that. You’re going to stay in the gym and then go back to your apartment.”

The Pistons had the No. 1 overall pick and drafted Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham. Green went to the Rockets with the very next pick and has already made clear that he did not appreciate Detroit passing him up.

The 19-year-old Green is not alone in his views on living in Detroit though. It is not exactly the most popular destination among NBA players.