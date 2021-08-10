Jalen Green calls out Pistons for passing on him in draft

Jalen Green is looking forward to his early shot at revenge against the Detroit Pistons.

The Houston Rockets rookie called out the Pistons this week for passing on him in the NBA Draft. The two teams face off against each other on Tuesday in Summer League play.

“I’m sorry for y’all,” said Green of the Pistons, per Rockets writer Jackson Gatlin. “I’ma keep working, keep perfecting my craft. Every time I step on that floor, Detroit especially, I’m coming.”

The Pistons had the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft and selected Cade Cunningham. It is pretty tough though to fault them for their choice because Cunningham was unanimously seen as the top prospect in the 2021 class.

Still, this is the right attitude for Green, who went to Houston with the very next pick, to have. The Rockets may have always been the right destination for him. But that still won’t stop Green from trying to stick it to the Pistons for overlooking him.