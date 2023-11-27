Nuggets player was in awe over 1 aspect of meeting Victor Wembanyama

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama has such unique physical attributes that even NBA players are in awe when they meet him.

Rookie guard Jalen Pickett met Wembanyama for the first time when the Denver Nuggets faced the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday. Pickett was so blown away by the size of Wembanyama’s hands that he could not stop talking about it with his teammates.

Jalen Pickett could not believe Wemby's hand size 😅 pic.twitter.com/dpmI73wCQa — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 27, 2023

Wembanyama probably has that effect on a lot of people, but it was hilarious to see a fellow NBA player react the same way a fan might.

The 19-year-old Wembanyama is listed at 7-foot-4 and has a roughly 8-foot wingspan. His hands are obviously massive, and he has even made other star athletes who are considered tall look tiny. Tom Brady had a great reaction the first time he met Wembanayama, though he was not quite as stunned by the San Antonio Spurs as Pickett.