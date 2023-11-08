Tom Brady cracks jokes about viral photo with Victor Wembanyama

Tom Brady has jokes about the height difference between himself and star NBA rookie Victor Wembanyama.

Early Wednesday, Brady shared an image on Instagram of himself posing with Wembanyama, the San Antonio Spurs’ No. 1 pick and budding superstar. Brady also made fun of the obvious height difference by tagging former teammate Julian Edelman and asking the 5-foot-10 wide receiver if this was how he usually feels.

The photo attracted plenty of viral attention, prompting Brady to follow up on it. He jokingly gave media permission to use the photo, but jokingly offered up an edited version that makes him look as tall as Wembanyama.

Media outlets asking for permission to use this photo. Yes you may, here is the file. Disregard other photoshopped images of me and Victor. pic.twitter.com/veDqfGkA3a — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) November 8, 2023

For reference, Wembanyama is listed at 7-foot-4, while Brady was listed at 6-foot-4 during his playing career.

Brady has no reason to feel ashamed. Wembanyama has a way of making even the tallest people look rather short.