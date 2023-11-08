 Skip to main content
Tom Brady cracks jokes about viral photo with Victor Wembanyama

November 8, 2023
by Grey Papke
Tom Brady at an NFL game

Aug 26, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Former NFL player Tom Brady on the field before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Las Vegas Raiders at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady has jokes about the height difference between himself and star NBA rookie Victor Wembanyama.

Early Wednesday, Brady shared an image on Instagram of himself posing with Wembanyama, the San Antonio Spurs’ No. 1 pick and budding superstar. Brady also made fun of the obvious height difference by tagging former teammate Julian Edelman and asking the 5-foot-10 wide receiver if this was how he usually feels.

The photo attracted plenty of viral attention, prompting Brady to follow up on it. He jokingly gave media permission to use the photo, but jokingly offered up an edited version that makes him look as tall as Wembanyama.

For reference, Wembanyama is listed at 7-foot-4, while Brady was listed at 6-foot-4 during his playing career.

Brady has no reason to feel ashamed. Wembanyama has a way of making even the tallest people look rather short.

