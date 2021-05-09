Jalen Rose breaks down during emotional tribute to his late mother

Mother’s Day is a day of celebration for many families across the country, but Sunday was a difficult day for Jalen Rose. The former NBA star lost his mother earlier this year, and he made it clear to ESPN viewers how much she meant to him.

Rose broke down in tears during an NBA segment while discussing the impact his mother, Jeanne, had on his life.

An incredibly touching and emotional moment as @JalenRose pays tribute to his late mother on NBA Countdown pic.twitter.com/cL7d0I2UkX — ESPN (@espn) May 9, 2021

“This is the first time in my life that I didn’t have my mother and grandmother on Mother’s Day, and it’s really been tough for me and my family. … We fell in love with basketball together,” Rose said while fighting back tears. “My father played in the (NBA), and to not know him, she was like, ‘You’re gonna make it. You’re gonna get us out of the ‘hood. I promise you.’ And I was like, ‘I’m gonna do it, mom.’ And I did it. And we did it.”

Rose grew up in a bad part of Detroit. He now does a ton of charity work in the city. He made reference to his father, a former first overall NBA Draft pick whom Jalen never knew. That is one of the reasons he and his mother were so close.

Jeanne Rose died of lung cancer in February. She was 79.