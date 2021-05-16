Jalen Rose, Chris Webber share awesome moment on live TV

Chris Webber and Jalen Rose have had a tumultuous relationship over the years, but the two shared a touching moment on live television Sunday after Webber was announced as a member of the 2021 Hall of Fame class.

During an appearance on ESPN, an emotional Webber discussed how much it means to him to be elected to the Hall of Fame after so many years of not being voted in. Rose, who was in studio for ESPN, congratulated Webber and told him, “I love you, my brother.” Webber appeared to fight back tears.

"You made it to the Hall of Fame! … Well deserved!"@JalenRose and Chris Webber reminiscing after Webber's Hall of Fame 2021 class announcement is so special pic.twitter.com/8BU3kocAsP — ESPN (@espn) May 16, 2021

The moment was significant because Weber and Rose grew up together in Detroit. They then both attended college at Michigan and were part of “The Fab Five.” Rose and Webber were not on good terms several years ago, as they traded some pretty intense shots over a documentary about their Wolverines team.

It took Webber several years to make the Hall of Fame, and many believe he was snubbed for so long because of his involvement in the NCAA scandal with Ed Martin at Michigan. Webber was estranged from Michigan and his former teammates for quite some time, and Rose spoke out in favor of him reconciling with the school back in 2018.

Webber also mentioned Rose’s mother during Sunday’s segment. Rose’s mother, Jeanne, died earlier this year. Rose gave an emotional tribute to her on TV recently for Mother’s Day. Webber knew Rose’s mother from when he and Rose were childhood friends.

Webber’s relationship with Rose has been rocky, to say the least. The fact that the two put all of that aside for Webber’s big day on Sunday was great to see.