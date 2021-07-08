Jamahl Mosley a frontrunner for Orlando Magic head coach job

Jamahl Mosley is a frontrunner for the Orlando Magic head coach job.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Thursday that the Magic are “closing in” on Mosley to make him their next head coach.

The Magic are looking for a new coach after parting ways with Steve Clifford and may have one in Mosley. The 42-year-old has been an assistant coach for the Dallas Mavericks since 2014. He has a good rapport with Luka Doncic, who favored him for the Mavs job that went to Jason Kidd.

A report said that Mosley was likely to leave the Mavericks after being passed over for their head coach job. It looks like Mosley is going to be taking a step up in the coaching ranks.

In addition to the interest he has received from Orlando, Mosley reportedly is a finalist for the Wizards job.