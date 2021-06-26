Report: Jamahl Mosley likely to leave Mavericks after being passed over

The Dallas Mavericks are poised to hire Jason Kidd as the team’s new head coach, but the move appears set to cost the team one of its highly-regarded assistant coaches.

According to Tim Cato of The Athletic, Mavericks assistant Jamahl Mosley is likely to leave the organization after Kidd is hired. Mosley, a Mavericks assistant since 2014, expected to receive more serious consideration for the head coaching job after Rick Carlisle’s departure. The fact that did not happen appears to have motivated his impending exit.

This is notable for what it may mean to Dallas’ star player. Mosley and Luka Doncic are close, and while hiring Mosley was never seen as necessary to make Doncic happy, it remains to be seen how the star guard will react to another person he’s comfortable with leaving the organization, especially when he’s already shown some concerns about a previous departure.

The Mavericks never seemed to consider anyone but Kidd for the head coaching position, including Mosley. That doesn’t appear to have sat well with some members of the organization. If Doncic is upset about how this went down, he may not end up being the only one to feel that way.