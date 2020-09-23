Jamal Murray buries Lakers in Game 3 with clutch shooting

Jamal Murray turned Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals between the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday into a personal highlight reel.

Murray led his team with 28 points and 12 assists in the 114-106 win. He came up with some huge clutch shots.

Murray made a 3-pointer to put Denver up by seven with just over two minutes left:

Murray with a BIG shot down the stretch pic.twitter.com/GlpYcukXpd — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) September 23, 2020

Unsatisfied, Murray had a heat check a minute and a half later. He buried another 3-pointer, this one from even deeper.

Murray POURING IT ON pic.twitter.com/lqHEAhVSfw — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) September 23, 2020

Few players have showcased their talent in the “NBA Bubble” better than Murray has.

He averaged 18.5 points per game during the regular season and is averaging 26.6 points per game this postseason. He and Donovan Mitchell were trading big baskets in the first round of the playoffs. Murray is continuing to put on a show.