Report reveals where James Harden stands with 76ers after reporting for camp

As expected, James Harden reported to training camp with the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday. That does not mean his feelings toward the organization have changed after a tumultuous summer.

Harden has “zero intentions” of rejoining the Sixers “in earnest” despite reporting to camp, according to Sam Amick of The Athletic. Harden remains “incensed” with team president Daryl Morey and is believed to be liable to disappear on the 76ers at any given moment, even now that he has shown up.

Harden had not given any reason for people to think otherwise. While it did come out this week that he would be reporting for camp, there still appears to be no communication between himself and the organization. His decision to show up is probably to avoid fines more than anything else.

The veteran guard believes the 76ers broke promises to him regarding his free agency and has demanded a trade, with one specific team in his mind. The 76ers so far have refused to accommodate that request and are insisting on fair value for Harden in any deal.