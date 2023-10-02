Report: James Harden ‘upset’ 76ers have not traded him to specific team

James Harden remains at odds with the Philadelphia 76ers, and the former MVP is reportedly still seeking a trade to one particular team.

Harden was not present for media day ahead of training camp with the Sixers on Monday, according to multiple reports. Sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that Harden has continued to push for a trade and is unhappy that he has not been traded to the Los Angeles Clippers.

The 76ers and Clippers discussed a potential trade recently, but Philly has reportedly made no real progress toward a Harden deal with any team.

No traction with the Clippers — or any team — on a trade, sources say. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 2, 2023

The Sixers are leaving on Monday to begin training camp at Colorado State University. Harden is unlikely to attend, which will leave him subject to fines.

Harden opted into his $35.6 million player option for the 2023-24 season and immediately demanded a trade from Philly. He has since tried to put pressure on the franchise by publicly bashing executive Daryl Morey, but Morey is in no rush to trade Harden and is not going to let a rival team have the 10-time All-Star for free.

If they continue to hold onto Harden, the 76ers will likely have to deal with a lot of drama throughout training camp. There is also growing concern that Joel Embiid could be getting tired of the situation. A tweet the reigning MVP sent over the weekend made fans in Philly anxious.