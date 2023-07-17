Report: Relationship between James Harden and 76ers could turn ugly

James Harden wants to be traded by the Philadelphia 76ers, but the organization is maintaining a high asking price in talks. This could apparently lead to major problems sooner rather than later.

Harden is not warming up to the idea of playing another season for Philadelphia and he and his representatives clearly have issues with 76ers management. According to Kyle Neubeck of Philly Voice, there is a growing belief that the standoff could turn ugly.

Rival executives claim that Philadelphia’s asking price for Harden is “unreasonable,” though the 76ers dispute that. However, the longer Harden goes without being moved, the more likely it seems to be that things could really start to go downhill between himself and the organization.

There have been reports that the 76ers might even be willing to keep Harden as he enters the final season of his contract. That outcome does not sound acceptable to Harden, who would prefer to be traded to one team in particular.