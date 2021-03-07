James Harden trolled for bizarre outfit at All-Star Game

James Harden’s unorthodox fashion choices once again had the internet asking questions on Sunday ahead of the NBA All-Star Game.

Harden showed up to the game in a sheer poncho-like overcoat. He was also carrying what looked like a small briefcase, and social media wasted no time commenting on the unique look.

It's not raining but pic.twitter.com/q7RL2a32FE — CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) March 7, 2021

James Harden pulled up in ATL like Marques Houston#ALLSTARWEEKEND pic.twitter.com/8ly6riucJl — Manny Love (@MannyLove23) March 7, 2021

James Harden ready to go sit in the splash zone of Magic City once this little game is over pic.twitter.com/17foOlBqLY — Tommy (@TommyBottles401) March 7, 2021

James Harden looks like he's about to deliver smallpox samples to a lab #NBAAllStar — Melanie Ceballos (@MelanieAlyssa93) March 7, 2021

Did James Harden think he was gonna get hit with Nickelodeon slime, or… ? #ALLSTARWEEKEND pic.twitter.com/maEeETMpyK — Kate (@katehasslehoffs) March 7, 2021

What James harden is wearing probably costs more than all my clothing combined but it looked like a button down rain poncho pic.twitter.com/XzH4AMsXi9 — Andrew Goldberg (@AGBerg12) March 7, 2021

This might be even stranger than the look he broke out for his Nets debut earlier in the year.

Hopefully Harden isn’t planning to do anything on the town after the game, even if he’s dressed for it. Beyond breaching health and safety protocols, that didn’t go so well last time he did that.