Sunday, March 7, 2021

James Harden trolled for bizarre outfit at All-Star Game

March 7, 2021
by Grey Papke

James Harden All Star outfit

James Harden’s unorthodox fashion choices once again had the internet asking questions on Sunday ahead of the NBA All-Star Game.

Harden showed up to the game in a sheer poncho-like overcoat. He was also carrying what looked like a small briefcase, and social media wasted no time commenting on the unique look.

This might be even stranger than the look he broke out for his Nets debut earlier in the year.

Hopefully Harden isn’t planning to do anything on the town after the game, even if he’s dressed for it. Beyond breaching health and safety protocols, that didn’t go so well last time he did that.

