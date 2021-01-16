 Skip to main content
James Harden wore a ridiculous outfit for his Nets debut

January 16, 2021
by Grey Papke

James Harden

James Harden will make his Brooklyn Nets debut on Saturday night, but the star guard made some sort of statement before he even set foot on the floor.

Harden’s bizarre choice of outfit, particularly his shirt, got plenty of attention as he arrived for Saturday’s game. The look was variously compared to a kitchen apron, a diner tablecloth, and a blouse.

One thing is certain: Harden looks to be in pretty good shape here. At the very least, it’s a far cry from what he appeared to look like earlier in the season.

Believe it or not, this may not even be the strangest pregame outfit Harden has put on display in his NBA career.

