James Harden offers explanation for early struggles with Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers have yet to win a game since James Harden’s arrival, dropping to 0-3 with him in the lineup after Friday’s blowout loss against the Dallas Mavericks. That forced Harden to answer some questions about how well he is fitting in with his new team.

Harden told reporters after Friday’s 144-126 loss that he is still coming to speed with game action after not having a preseason or training camp. He said he would need a “10-game window” to assess where he is in terms of getting up to speed with his new team.

James Harden to reporters last night in Dallas: "For me individually, this is only my third game. I didn’t have a training camp, I didn’t have a preseason, so everything is still moving fast speed for me. I need about a 10-game window then kind of see where I am from there." — Law Murray 🧾 (@LawMurrayTheNU) November 11, 2023

Of course, there could be a debate on whose fault it is that Harden did not have a training camp. He departed Philadelphia 76ers camp for a week for personal reasons, but the 76ers sidelined him upon his return. Still, Clippers fans might not be thrilled to hear how long Harden thinks he might need to play to his capabilities.

Harden was limited to 14 points, five rebounds, and three assists in 29 minutes of action on Friday night after being absolutely destroyed by one broadcaster prior to tip.