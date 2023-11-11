Mavs pregame show goes viral for scathing message to James Harden

Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden received a stern tongue-lashing Friday during the Dallas Mavericks’ pregame show.

The Clippers and Mavs squared off at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Before the game tipped off, Mavs pregame show analyst Brian Dameris sent a message specifically to Harden.

Dameris delivered a 2-minute scolding directed toward the former MVP. The former Mavs executive bashed Harden for being “the problem” despite getting most of what he’s ever asked for throughout his career. Dameris recounted the 10-time All-Star’s entire career before making his final point.

“Hey James, you’re the problem,” said Dameris. “If this doesn’t work this year, in this system, with this team, then you’re going to go and point fingers at everybody else. … There’s not going to be anybody left. Because James, you’re not the beard, you’re not the system — you’re the problem.”

The last 3 years of James Harden’s career summarized in 2 minutes COOK HIM. pic.twitter.com/WiH2g0ZLDj — omo mustard (@yungmustard23) November 11, 2023

Pregame show host Dana Larson and fellow analyst Devin Harris could only watch in astonishment as Dameris went off on Harden. Dameris appropriately ended his message with a mic drop.

The Mavs won 144-126 against the Clippers hours after Dameris’ rant. Harden finished with 14 points and 5 rebounds in the defeat.