James Harden reportedly committed to Rockets

Russell Westbrook may want out of Houston, but the Rockets’ franchise star is still committed to the team.

James Harden is said to be “locked in” for next season and committed to the Rockets, The Athletic reported on Wednesday.

The report comes after we learned Westbrook wants out after spending just one season with the Rockets.

Harden has been with the Rockets for eight seasons and is the face of the franchise. He has been an All-Star in every season since he’s been with them and won the last three scoring titles.

The Rockets let coach Mike D’Antoni and general manager Daryl Morey go, which left Harden and Westbrook in a wait-and-see mode. But now it seems like the paths forward for both players are diverging.

Harden is under contract for three more seasons at over $132 million. He is 31 but still should have several good seasons left in him. There have already been some rumors about his former general manager trying to acquire him.

Photo: All-Pro Reels/Flickr via cc by-sa 2.0