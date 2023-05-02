James Harden made ESPN reporters eat their words

James Harden helped the Philadelphia 76ers steal Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals with his 45-point performance against the Boston Celtics on Monday night, and he made some members of the media eat their words in the process.

During Monday’s edition of “This Just In” on ESPN, host Max Kellerman spoke about the obstacles the Sixers would have to overcome without Joel Embiid, who sat out Game 1 with a knee injury. Kellerman wondered if Philadelphia could steal a win “if James Harden shocks everybody and becomes an offensive juggernaut.”

“He’s not expected to do it. There’s a ton of downside. But there’s enormous upside for his legacy here, no?” Kellerman asked.

Kellerman’s co-hosts found that downright laughable. NBA reporter Nick Friedell said the Sixers have “zero chance” in the series without Embiid. He also laughed hysterically at the thought of Harden carrying the team.

“What have you seen in the last few years that leads you to believe that James Harden can turn back the clock to a point where (he) can lead the Sixers through this series without Embiid. What?” Friedell asked Kellerman while howling. “I can’t even believe the thought is coming through.”

ESPN and others are literally laughing on television about the Sixers. They shouldn’t even show up the way people are clowning them. Nick Friedell was clowning James Harden. But when he was in Brooklyn he was slobbing all over Harden. #BrotherlyLove pic.twitter.com/6glCERQNBj — Prince (@realprinceblue3) May 1, 2023

Kendrick Perkins, another ESPN analyst, also doubted Harden’s ability to lead the Sixers to a win.

"We have to really stop looking at James Harden and expecting him to be the James Harden of Houston. He has shown us throughout the last three years that he is transitioning over to not being that guy." —@KendrickPerkins pic.twitter.com/AVeOAmtnOz — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 1, 2023

Friedell acknowledged his bad take with a tweet after the game.

Good call on the Max fact @maxkellerman. Ha. Let’s see if they can get three more now. — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) May 2, 2023

We don’t know if Harden heard any of the criticism and used it as motivation, but he certainly looked like he had some extra pep in his step in Game 1. The 33-year-old went 17/30 and made 7/14 three-pointers in Philly’s 119-115 win. He also buried a game-winning three-pointer.

One game does not decide a series, but the 45-point explosion was as timely as it gets for Harden. He also had a great message for his teammates afterward.