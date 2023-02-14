James Harden makes major career move ahead of potential free agency

James Harden can become a free agent this summer if he chooses not to exercise his player option with the Philadelphia 76ers, and a recent career move he made may have provided a hint about his future plans.

Harden has hired a full-time agent for the first time since 2017, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. He will be represented by former Adidas executive Troy Payne, who has partnered with agents Mike Silverman and Brandon Grier to lead Equity Basketball.

Harden has not had a full-time agent since he was represented by Rob Pelinka more than five years ago. Pelinka at the time transitioned from being an agent to working in the Los Angeles Lakers’ front office, where he has been since.

Harden declined a $47.4 million player option last offseason to re-sign with the Sixers on a more team-friendly two-year, $68 million contract. He has a $35.6 million player option for next season, and his decision to hire a full-time agent might be an indication that Harden plans to hit free agency and/or seek a bigger deal this summer.

The 33-year-old Harden has averaged 21.5 points, 10.8 assists and 6.2 rebounds this season. The 76ers entered Tuesday with a 37-19 record and in third place in the Eastern Conference.

A recent report claimed Harden could be open to returning to one of his former teams next season.