Report: James Harden could get ridiculously large contract in free agency

After taking a paycut from the Philadelphia 76ers this season, James Harden could be making it all back … and then some.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN said this week on “The Hoop Collective” that there is an “appetite” around the NBA for the veteran guard Harden to get a four-year contract worth over $200 million in free agency this offseason. Harden has a $35.6 million player option with the Philadelphia 76ers for next season but is all but guaranteed to turn it down to test unrestricted free agency.

According to Bleacher Report’s Tyler Conway, the maximum amount that the 76ers can offer Harden is $210.1 million over four years (due to the NBA collective-bargaining agreement, which restricts contracts for older players). Meanwhile, outside suitors can offer Harden up to $201.7 million over four years, creating only a very minimal advantage for the incumbent 76ers.

Harden is a former MVP who led the NBA in assists this season and still can score over 20 points per game on fairly high efficiency. But he will turn 34 this summer and has already accrued a whole lot of mileage. Harden also has a long history of shrinking in the playoffs (as we saw earlier this month).

A contract that would pay Harden over $50 million a year through his age-37 campaign would be almost absurd. That would make Harden a higher-paid player next season than two-time MVP Nikola Jokic, reigning MVP Joel Embiid, and the one-of-one LeBron James (only Steph Curry would be making more at $51.9 million).

But it sounds like some teams are willing to take on that risk of shelling out such a lofty amount for a post-prime Harden. We know of one in particular that really likes their chances of landing the bearded star.