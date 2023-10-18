James Harden trying to turn up pressure on 76ers?

James Harden has made it clear that his stance on wanting a trade has not changed, and the former MVP may be trying to place added pressure on the Philadelphia 76ers.

Harden did not show up to training camp practice with the 76ers on Wednesday, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The 34-year-old has been away from the team since Sunday.

James Harden is a no show at Philadelphia 76ers practice today, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Harden has not been present with the team since Sunday. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 18, 2023

Charania reported earlier this week that Harden has been “professional and engaged” when present at training camp, but the veteran has taken part in just one practice scrimmage over the last two weeks. Harden also has not played in a preseason game.

Harden is likely going through the motions in order to avoid being fined. He has indicated that he will play for the 76ers if he is not traded by the start of the season, but he also said there is no chance that his relationship with the team will be repaired.

It sounds like there is one team that is trying to acquire Harden. The price remains too steep, however, especially with virtually no competition on the trade market.