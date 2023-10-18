 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, October 18, 2023

James Harden trying to turn up pressure on 76ers?

October 18, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
James Harden before a game

Feb 13, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) during warmups against the Houston Rockets at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

James Harden has made it clear that his stance on wanting a trade has not changed, and the former MVP may be trying to place added pressure on the Philadelphia 76ers.

Harden did not show up to training camp practice with the 76ers on Wednesday, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The 34-year-old has been away from the team since Sunday.

Charania reported earlier this week that Harden has been “professional and engaged” when present at training camp, but the veteran has taken part in just one practice scrimmage over the last two weeks. Harden also has not played in a preseason game.

Harden is likely going through the motions in order to avoid being fined. He has indicated that he will play for the 76ers if he is not traded by the start of the season, but he also said there is no chance that his relationship with the team will be repaired.

It sounds like there is one team that is trying to acquire Harden. The price remains too steep, however, especially with virtually no competition on the trade market.

Article Tags

James HardenPhiladelphia 76ers
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus