James Harden refusing to answer questions about trade demand

James Harden’s trade request has become the big story around the Houston Rockets, whether he intended it or not. Now the guard is trying to shut down the questions about his future.

Harden pushed aside all questions about his future and his current mindset. When asked if he felt better about the team since arriving at training camp, according to Ben DuBose of The Rockets Wire, Harden simply responded with “next question.”

DuBose clarified that this was essentially Harden’s stock answer to any chatter about his future or his happiness.

Some context to this, Harden basically dodged or reframed every question that referenced or alluded to his "situation." He meant it more as "I don't want to talk about that." Wasn't like he was trying to make a statement. https://t.co/8IIPNE57jp — Ben DuBose (@BenDuBose) December 21, 2020

If Harden thinks this is going to quiet the speculation, he’s wrong. If anything, not addressing it will only allow some of the chatter and rumors to grow even further out of control. Then again, if it inspires the Rockets to trade him more quickly, perhaps that’s precisely what he wants.

Photo: All-Pro Reels/Flickr via cc by-sa 2.0