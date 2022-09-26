 Skip to main content
James Harden makes ridiculous claim at 76ers media day

September 26, 2022
by Darryn Albert
James Harden dribbles

James Harden has definitely mastered the art of hyperbole.

The former MVP guard Harden went viral for a ridiculous claim he made at Philadelphia 76ers media day on Monday. Harden was asked how much weight he had lost during the offseason and replied that he had lost 100 pounds. When pressed to give a more serious answer, Harden reiterated, “100 pounds. Tweet that.”

Harden, who has received criticism in recent years for his hefty frame, is officially listed at 220 pounds. Unless he was playing at well over a sumo-esque 300 last season, it is safe to say that Harden was exaggerating here.

Still, there may be some kernel of truth in Harden’s claim of weight loss. The 33-year-old did look extremely slim in some gym pictures from last month, so the 76ers can probably look forward to the return of Fit Harden this year.

