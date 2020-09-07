 Skip to main content
James Harden, Russell Westbrook privately working together ahead of Game 3

September 7, 2020
by Grey Papke

Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook has yet to really get going in the Western Conference Semifinals, and James Harden is eager to help him fix that.

Harden revealed Monday that he and Westbrook got together privately after the Houston Rockets’ Game 2 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. The goal was to find ways that they could both improve going forward.

Harden has been very good, shooting 56.3 percent from the field and 50 percent from three-point range through the first two games. Westbrook has not. He’s been held to 17 points per game on 35.9 percent shooting. He’s just 2-of-12 from three so far, and has 12 turnovers to 14 field goals.

Westbrook has put up some poor performances since returning from a quad injury. The Lakers are content to let him shoot. The guard has to be smarter than that, and perhaps defer to Harden as long as the hot hand is elsewhere.

