Russell Westbrook takes blame for Rockets’ Game 6 loss

The Oklahoma City Thunder forced a Game 7 against the Houston Rockets with a hard-fought win on Monday night. Had Russell Westbrook played better, the series would likely be over. Just ask Russell Westbrook.

Westbrook scored 17 points on Monday, which was 10 more than the seven he contributed in Game 5 last Saturday. However, he turned the ball over seven times in Game 6 and did not have a single turnover in Houston’s Game 5 win. Westbrook said after Monday’s loss that his turnovers cost the Rockets the game.

Russell Westbrook on the Rockets' turnover issues: "That's just my fault. Honestly. That's easy. Last game I had zero, tonight I had seven. Simple as that." — Royce Young (@royceyoung) September 1, 2020

Houston lost 104-100, so you could certainly make the argument that they would have won if Westbrook had fewer turnovers. That said, it’s hard to expect him to be at his best given that he is still making his way back from an injury.

Westbrook wasn’t the only player who pointed the finger at himself following Game 6. The Rockets had a total of 22 turnovers on the night. They’ll almost certainly have to cut that number down to win Game 7.