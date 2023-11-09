James Harden heard ruthless chant from Nets fans in return to Brooklyn

Brooklyn Nets fans certainly know exactly what buttons to push.

New LA Clippers star James Harden made a return to Brooklyn on Wednesday for his team’s game against the Nets at Barclays Center. As Harden stepped up to the line to shoot free throws in the first quarter, the Brooklyn faithful was ready for him. Harden was serenaded at the line with a savage “Daryl Morey” chant that was very audible on the game broadcast.

Take a listen.

“DARYL MOREY” chants at Harden in Brooklyn

pic.twitter.com/MiYAUujnUE — Barstool Philly (@BarstoolPhilly) November 9, 2023

Morey, Harden’s former executive on both the Houston Rockets and the Philadelphia 76ers, shared what was once a very close relationship with the bearded superstar. But their relationship soured over an apparently broken financial promise by Morey last summer. Harden infamously blasted Morey as a “liar” during a public event in August, and he was ultimately traded by Morey and the 76ers to the Clippers a couple of months later.

Nets fans apparently kept tabs on that entire saga. Of course, they themselves aren’t too fond of Harden either after he played in Brooklyn from 2021-22 but clashed with his star teammates, faced criticism over his playing shape, and finally demanded a trade at the end of it all. You knew that the Nets faithful weren’t going to Harden get off easy on Wednesday, especially given their history of elite trolling.