Reported reason James Harden called Daryl Morey a ‘liar’ revealed

James Harden recently ripped Philadelphia 76ers executive Daryl Morey in public by calling Morey a liar, but the former MVP did not go into further detail. We now have a better idea of why Harden is so angry.

The NBA has looked into Harden’s comments to determine what exactly it is that Harden is accusing Morey of lying about. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Harden told league investigators that Morey assured Harden that the 33-year-old would be traded “quickly” after Harden exercised his $35.6 million player option for next season.

As part of NBA probe into his “liar” comment, James Harden told league investigators he was referring to Daryl Morey telling Harden he will trade him “quickly” following the $35.6 million opt in for 2023-24, per sources. The 76ers’ stance now is they expect to keep Harden. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 21, 2023

Harden opted out of his $47 million player option last offseason and signed a new two-year deal with the Sixers. He took what amounted to a $15 million pay cut when you consider what he would have gotten with a max contract. One theory was that Morey assured Harden last year that he would be rewarded for his selflessness with a max contract 12 months down the road. Many believed that is why Harden called Morey a “liar,” but apparently that is not what the 10-time All-Star told the NBA.

If Morey did make a contractual promise to Harden and not follow through, that could have left the Sixers vulnerable to disciplinary action from the NBA. Morey telling Harden he would trade him “quickly” is not something that would warrant discipline, according to a recent report.

The Sixers looked into trading Harden after Harden exercised his player option and asked to be moved. The team then decided to call off trade talks, likely because Morey felt he was receiving only low-ball offers.

One report said Harden has no intention of showing up to training camp, but his plans may have changed for a couple of reasons.