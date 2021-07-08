Report: James Harden searched by Paris police during Lil Baby arrest

James Harden reportedly had a run-in with police while in Paris for Fashion Week, but the Brooklyn Nets star was not arrested.

A French news outlet reported on Thursday that Harden and several other men were searched by police while walking down Avenue Montaigne, which is a popular street in Paris. A brief video that circulated on social media appears to show Harden telling police “I don’t understand” while he was being searched. You can see the clip below:

Bravo à la police française des incompétents… même pas capable de reconnaître James HARDEN pic.twitter.com/YLAeBFdaXk — cateregardeap (@TiSoldier971) July 8, 2021

According to local reports, Harden’s friend Lil Baby — a rapper — was one of three men who were arrested for some sort of marijuana-related charge. TMZ reached out to the Paris Police Department but was told they could not comment on an active investigation. Sources told TMZ that Harden did not break any laws and was allowed to go about his day.

Harden and Lil Baby are close friends. If you remember, Harden gave Lil Baby an insane gift last year while celebrating the rapper’s birthday.