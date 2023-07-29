Reporter explains why James Harden has not been traded yet

James Harden was successfully able to muscle his way out of two teams over the past three seasons. The third time isn’t working out like a charm for the Philadelphia 76ers guard.

Reports have indicated that Harden is dead set on joining the Los Angeles Clippers after his trade request was made public. However, the Clippers may not be as infatuated with Harden as the former MVP is with the California-based team.

According to Sixers insider Kyle Neubeck of The Philly Voice, LAC has remained “fairly unserious” regarding the trade package they’re willing to offer in exchange for Harden. Neubeck further states that while Harden is still considered valuable to rival front offices, he’s lost the “franchise-defining clout” that helped push forward the previous trade demands he made in 2020 and 2022.

Sixers president Daryl Morey has held firm that he would only trade Harden away if there would be an equivalent star in the returning package.

The Clippers have two stars in Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Neither of them has been seriously mentioned as potential trade pieces in return for Harden. LAC’s likely offer has been linked to players such as Norman Powell, Terrance Mann, and Marcus Morris, rather than any players Morey might consider a star.

Last month, Harden opted into the $35.6 million player option for next season. The 10-time All-Star had the option of becoming a free agent instead. That would have granted him full control over his next destination. However, opting into his deal both guarantees Harden a large payday and allows the Sixers to facilitate his trade to a team that might not have had the cap space to sign him outright.

The obvious downside for Harden? The Sixers still control his fate.