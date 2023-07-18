Daryl Morey says 76ers will only trade James Harden under 1 condition

Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey confirmed on Tuesday that James Harden wants to be traded, but Morey insists the former MVP is not going anywhere unless the return is sufficient.

Morey discussed the Harden situation during an appearance on 97.5 The Fanatic’s “The Anthony Gargano Show.” He said Harden wants to play elsewhere and that Morey is “attempting to honor that.” However, Morey said he is only willing to trade Harden if Philly can replace the 11-time All-Star with a good enough player.

“If we do look at a trade, it will be for one of two things. Either a player who helps us be right there like we were last year — up 3-2 on one of the best teams in the East, the Celtics. Obviously, we didn’t get it done, but James is one of the reasons we were up 3-2,” Morey said.

“Or we are going to do it where we get enough draft picks so we can turn those into a player who can be a running mate with Joel (Embiid). If we don’t get either a very good player or something we can turn into a very good player, then we will just not do it.”

Morey added that the Sixers want to keep Harden and would be “thrilled” if the 33-year-old changed his mind.

There have been numerous reports recently that suggest the relationship between Harden and the 76ers could turn ugly. But if we learned anything from the Ben Simmons situation, it is that Morey is not afraid to be patient with a disgruntled player. He is clearly committed to doing the same with Harden.