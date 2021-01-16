Look: James Harden looking skinny for his Nets debut

James Harden looked out of shape and unmotivated when he began the season with the Houston Rockets. He already looks like a different person — literally — in his debut for the Brooklyn Nets.

Harden was photographed during warmups before the Nets’ game against the Orlando Magic on Saturday. He somehow appeared to be noticeably slimmer, especially compared to how he looked recently.

Harden is skinny again pic.twitter.com/Ep2cFcUk9q — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) January 16, 2021

Dude this is like one week apart pic.twitter.com/yIgVFybcse — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) January 16, 2021

So what is going on here? Was that just a good angle in the Nets photo? Were the other two photos from him with the Rockets deceiving? Or did Harden go on a huge hunger strike as part of his demands to get traded?

It was only a week ago that an announcer was taking a shot at Harden over his weight. Now he looks great and in shape. That’s big news for Brooklyn.