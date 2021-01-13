Announcer takes shot at hefty-looking James Harden

An NBA TV host took a shot at James Harden prior to Tuesday’s Houston Rockets-Los Angeles Lakers game.

NBA TV showed a clip of Harden in layup lines before the game. The announcer made a joke at Harden’s expense, saying “James Harden, definitely had a pregame meal.”

"James Harden definitely had a pregame meal." pic.twitter.com/nczoFAomTY — Chris Montano (@gswchris) January 13, 2021

That is most definitely a fat joke about Harden.

The former NBA MVP reported to the Rockets late to start the season and has long looked out of shape (check out this photo). Even a famous actor had a joke at Harden’s expense.

As if Harden’s playing shape didn’t already make it clear that the guard wants out of Houston, the guard’s comments after the team’s loss to the Lakers sure did.