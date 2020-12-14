Report: James Harden still wants trade despite John Wall addition

James Harden is expected to practice with the Houston Rockets on Monday after joining the team late, but that does not mean he has changed his stance on wanting a trade.

Harden still wants the Rockets to trade him and has made that clear to the team, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne report. While he doesn’t have anything against John Wall personally, Harden does not feel any differently about his future in Houston even with the addition of the All-Star point guard.

Wojnarowski previously reported that Harden would prefer to play with Wall over Russell Westbrook, but apparently that does not mean Harden has changed his mind about wanting to remain with the Rockets.

Wall said after his preseason debut this weekend that he is hopeful he and Harden “can be a heck of a combination,” but Harden does not share that excitement. Wall initially said after arriving in Houston that he had spoken with Harden and was 100 percent certain the former MVP wants to play for the Rockets. Wall later walked back those comments.

Harden’s preferred trade destination remains the Brooklyn Nets, according to ESPN. He is also open to playing for the Philadelphia 76ers, but neither team has come close to meeting Houston’s asking price.

Harden reportedly intends to act professionally while the Rockets explore trade possibilities for him. He understands that he doesn’t have much leverage as a player who is under contract for two more seasons. He also knows he could hurt his own trade value if he becomes openly disgruntled.

We know of at least two other teams Harden may want to play for, and that list could grow as the start of the season draws nearer. For now, there has been no indication that the Rockets can change his mind about wanting out.

Photo: All-Pro Reels/Flickr via cc by-sa 2.0