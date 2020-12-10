Report: James Harden adds two new teams to trade wish list

James Harden finally reported to Houston on Tuesday and is in the process of getting cleared to practice, but the former MVP still wants the Rockets to trade him.

Initial reports were that Harden wanted to reunite with Kevin Durant and be traded to the Brooklyn Nets. He has since informed the Rockets that he would be open to playing for the Philadelphia 76ers, and Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that the list has now grown to four teams.

According to Charania, Harden also has the Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks among his preferred trade destinations. The 76ers and Nets remain at the top of the list, but Harden has now told Houston he would be open to playing for the aforementioned four Eastern Conference contenders.

Harden is said to have had minimal contact with Houston’s front office in recent weeks, but he plans to remain professional and has spoken with assistant coach John Lucas.

Harden is under contract with the Rockets for two more seasons, so it is no surprise that they remain committed to smoothing things over with him unless another team blows them away with an offer. Charania reports that Houston has no interest in any offer from the Nets that does not include either Durant or Kyrie Irving. The same is true of the 76ers with Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid. While new Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey has a close relationship with Harden, it does not sound like he wants to part with Simmons.

New Rockets coach Stephen Silas appears to be running out of patience with Harden. Silas told reporters he expected Harden to practice with Houston on Sunday, but that never happened. Harden spent the previous several days partying and attending a rapper’s birthday part in Atlanta.

Harden has yet to address the situation publicly, but some comments his mother made on social media recently seemed to confirm her son wants out of Houston. The growing list of preferred destinations is further evidence that Harden wants a change of scenery.

Photo: All-Pro Reels/Flickr via cc by-sa 2.0