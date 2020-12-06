John Wall shares thoughts on James Harden trade talk

John Wall and James Harden are set to be teammates on the Houston Rockets this season, at least for now. Wall, for one, expects it to stay that way.

Despite Harden’s demand for a trade and the rumors that have followed it, Wall says he spoke with his new teammate and came away convinced that Harden will remain in Houston.

“That was the main reason why, talking through the whole process of what was gonna happen with this trade if it happened or did not happen, is one of the reasons that we wanted to play together,” Wall said of Harden, via Mark Berman of FOX 26.

Wall added that he was 100 percent sure that Harden “wants to be here and be a part of this organization.”

Is this just talk, or has the Wall acquisition at least temporarily satisfied Harden? It’s too soon to say. Wall certainly seems to believe it’s the latter, but there are signs that all is still not right between Harden and the organization.