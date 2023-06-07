James Harden reportedly ‘torn’ between 2 teams

James Harden is weighing his future ahead of free agency, and the former MVP is said to be torn between two teams.

Harden has yet to decide if he would prefer to remain with the Philadelphia 76ers or return to the Houston Rockets, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Reporting on @fandueltv on free agency of James Harden, who sources say is believed to be seriously torn between 76ers and possible return to Rockets: pic.twitter.com/CWYe9NOG3d — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 7, 2023

“My sense is that James Harden is really torn right now on his free agency decision,” Charania said Wednesday. “I don’t think he knows which way he is going to go. It will come down to either staying in Philly or going and returning to Houston (with) his roots and his family there in Houston right now. I’m told James Harden is torn on where this is gonna go.”

A recent report claimed the Rockets expect to sign Harden this summer, though that could be more optimism and wishful thinking on their part.

Harden’s decision may ultimately come down to the contract. The Rockets have more than $60 million in salary cap space, whereas the Sixers do not have quite as much flexibility. Philly can offer Harden around $210 million over four seasons compared to the $202 million the Rockets or another team could offer, and it is possible the 76ers will not want to pay that much to keep the 33-year-old.

New 76ers head coach Nick Nurse was recently asked about Harden’s future, and he offered an interesting response.

NBA free agency begins on June 30, so Harden has plenty of time to think things over.