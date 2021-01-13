 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, January 12, 2021

James Harden has ominous comment about his Rockets future

January 12, 2021
by Larry Brown

James Harden

James Harden shared an ominous comment about his future with the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night.

The Rockets lost 117-100 at home to the Los Angeles Lakers to fall to 3-6 on the season. Harden has not seemed to have motivation and dedication to the team all season.

After the loss, Harden said he didn’t think the situation in Houston could be fixed.

Here’s how it sounded:

Harden arrived in Houston in 2012-2013 and led the team to the playoffs eight straight years. He became an MVP and scoring champ during that period, though he has had postseason struggles.

The Rockets got rid of Mike D’Antoni and Daryl Morey over the offseason, and Harden took his sweet time reporting to the team. It’s been clear for over a month that he doesn’t want to be there. The team has been stubborn about the situation, but he is making it clear where he stands.

Here are the teams Harden reportedly is open to being traded.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus