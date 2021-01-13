James Harden has ominous comment about his Rockets future

James Harden shared an ominous comment about his future with the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night.

The Rockets lost 117-100 at home to the Los Angeles Lakers to fall to 3-6 on the season. Harden has not seemed to have motivation and dedication to the team all season.

After the loss, Harden said he didn’t think the situation in Houston could be fixed.

James Harden says Rockets are "just not good enough … I love this city. I literally have done everything that I can. I mean, this situation is crazy. It’s something that I don’t think can be fixed." — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) January 13, 2021

Here’s how it sounded:

This is how James Harden walked off the podium tonight. It sounded like a farewell pic.twitter.com/fnY2h6dnHP — Adam Spolane (@AdamSpolane) January 13, 2021

Harden arrived in Houston in 2012-2013 and led the team to the playoffs eight straight years. He became an MVP and scoring champ during that period, though he has had postseason struggles.

The Rockets got rid of Mike D’Antoni and Daryl Morey over the offseason, and Harden took his sweet time reporting to the team. It’s been clear for over a month that he doesn’t want to be there. The team has been stubborn about the situation, but he is making it clear where he stands.

Here are the teams Harden reportedly is open to being traded.