James Harden shares reason for late arrival to training camp

James Harden spoke to the media Wednesday for the first time since arriving at camp with the Houston Rockets, and tried to explain his late arrival.

Harden was asked what he was doing in Atlanta and Las Vegas instead of arriving in camp, saying he was “training,” via Salman Ali of ESPN 97.5 Houston. When asked why he was was in those two cities instead of Houston, his explanation was “my personal trainers.”

Harden also ducked questions about his reported trade request.

“Right now I’m just focused on being here,” Harden said. “Today was good. Yesterday felt really good. First time since the bubble.”

Harden had one telling answer when asked about his trust level in new general manager Rafael Stone. Harden responded by saying he and Stone “haven’t had a conversation.”

It certainly doesn’t sound like much has changed. Harden wants out no matter how he frames it here. His explanation for his late arrival at camp isn’t likely to satisfy anyone, especially given what he was reportedly up to instead. Plus, this viral photo will give critics even more reason to doubt his explanation.

Harden’s lack of communication with Stone also indicates a disconnect with the organization, or at least an unwillingness to clear things up. It all points to Harden’s continued unhappiness and desire to exit.

Photo: All-Pro Reels/Flickr via cc by-sa 2.0