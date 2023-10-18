Report reveals why James Harden no-showed on 76ers

James Harden did not show up at Philadelphia 76ers practice on Wednesday in what was an unexcused absence. Now we know why he did not report — he was apparently pouting.

FS1 personality Nick Wright reported on Wednesday that Harden was bummed that the Los Angeles Clippers apparently rejected the Sixers’ latest trade offer involving the veteran guard.

NEWS: In the last 48 hours the Clippers were offered James Harden for ONE 1st round pick, ONE pick swap & Terrence Mann & they rejected the offer. This killed all momentum towards a deal getting done & Harden’s disappointment at that result is why he no-showed today. — nick wright (@getnickwright) October 18, 2023

According to Wright, the Sixers had offered Harden for a first-round pick, pick swap and Terrance Mann. The Clippers reportedly rejected that offer.

Harden has been seeking a trade to the Clippers all offseason. Though he has mostly shown up to 76ers camp to avoid fines, he has only participated in one workout. The Sixers reportedly are determining potential discipline for the three-time scoring champion.

Harden has said that he will play even if he is not traded. But it’s obvious he is really hoping a deal will eventually be struck.