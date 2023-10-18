Report: James Harden could face disciplinary action

James Harden did not show up to training camp practice with the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, and he could reportedly face disciplinary action over the decision.

Harden has not been with the 76ers since Sunday and has taken part in just one scrimmage over the past two weeks. According to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, Harden did not communicate with the team in advance that he would be absent on Wednesday. The Sixers now plan to give Harden a chance to explain why he did not show up before deciding on any potential disciplinary action, which would likely come in the form of a fine.

The Sixers plan to give Harden the chance to explain this “unexcused absence” before deciding how to handle any punishment, sources said. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) October 18, 2023

As ESPN’s Bobby Marks noted, Harden is subject to a $389,082 fine for every preseason and regular season game he misses without permission. Harden can also be fined a minimum of $2,500 for each practice he misses.

Harden spoke with the media from training camp last week. He said there is no chance his relationship with the 76ers can be repaired, though he did indicate his plan is to play basketball even if he is not traded.

The 76ers have reportedly had discussions with one team about a potential Harden trade. Their asking price for the 34-year-old is said to be too high. President of basketball operations Daryl Morey does not appear to be in any rush to fulfill Harden’s request.