James Wiseman says Draymond Green already gave him blunt warning about NBA

Don’t expect Draymond Green to go easy on new Golden State Warriors draft pick James Wiseman.

The Warriors made Wiseman the No. 2 overall pick in Wednesday’s NBA Draft. On Thursday, he said he had already heard from Green, who didn’t mince words when it came to telling Wiseman how much his draft status would matter.

James Wiseman said Draymond Green and Steph Curry have already reached out. Draymond told him “nobody cares” the day after you’re drafted. “Be ready to work.” — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 19, 2020

Green isn’t necessarily wrong. He was a second-round pick who’s gotten a lot further in his career than some second overall picks have.

It’s worth noting that Green was publicly supportive of the Warriors drafting Wiseman. He isn’t coming at this from a place of skepticism. Green is a hard worker who’s obsessed with proving people wrong and earning the plaudits. That’s the attitude he wants from his teammates, too.