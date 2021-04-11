James Wiseman could miss rest of season with meniscus injury

Golden State Warriors rookie James Wiseman’s season could be over after he suffered a knee injury during Saturday night’s game.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Wiseman suffered a meniscus injury to his right knee in Golden State’s win over the Houston Rockets. While there is no timetable yet, there is an “expectation” that he could miss the remainder of the season.

Warriors are consulting with doctors over next couple of days, but there's certainly an expectation that Wiseman could miss the rest of the regular season, sources tell ESPN. For now, they're still working through a plan of action and timeline. https://t.co/nDGISG1y4Z — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 11, 2021

There is roughly a month remaining in the regular season, so it makes sense that Wiseman might be done. The Warriors stand to gain little by rushing him back, even though they’re in a race for the play-in spots in the Western Conference.

The injury comes at a disappointing time for Wiseman, who had recently entered the starting lineup and been given a bigger role by coach Steve Kerr. In his last ten games since entering the starting five, the 20-year-old had been averaging 10.5 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.

Fortunately, Wiseman has a pretty good mentor who will be able to offer some advice on coming back strong after he recovers.